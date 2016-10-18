Suspicious package in Edwardsville

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour discusses the gas leak a few blocks from the Scheel Street MetroLink station. The light rail line was halted as Ameren crews worked to cap a gas leak caused when a contractor struck a 2-inch line. An apartment building was evacuated.
MetroLink light rail service was halted when a contractor struck a gas line a few blocks from the Scheel Street MetroLink station in Belleville. The gas leak also forced evacuation of an apartment building on North Church Street near Bristow street in Belleville, Illinois.
The TreeHouse Wildlife Center, in Dow, on Sunday released a bald eagle in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Snyder's widow, Elizabeth, who was an intern with the wildlife center, helped with the release, which took place at the Audubon Center at the Riverlands in West Alton.