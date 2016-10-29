Wife said man shot dead by CHP officers had mental disorders

The estranged wife of a man who was fatally shot by two California Highway Patrol officers in Sacramento says he had bipolar and personality disorders.
Michelle Morrison-King told the Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2eHPMDs ) she spoke with 38-year-old Jason King on the phone about 1 ½ hours before he was shot Friday afternoon.
She said King jumbled his words, causing her to be concerned about his well-being, and offered to take him to the hospital. She said King declined and said he was fine.
Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said the CHP officers fired at King after he pointed a gun toward them.
Morrison-King said King did not like to take medication prescribed to treat his mental health issues and that his condition has worsened in the past few years.
Comments