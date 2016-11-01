Judge denies compensation request in hepatitis C suit

A judge has denied Exeter Hospital's request to receive compensation from two agencies for settlements reached with patients in a lawsuit filed in connection with a 2012 hepatitis C outbreak at the facility.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2f7DTVZ ) the judge ruled Monday that agencies responsible for placing David Kwiatkowski at the hospital aren't responsible for helping it with the settlements.
The ruling is response to the hospital's complaint seeking compensation from the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and Triage Staffing.
Exeter Hospital paid out settlements to 188 patients who tested negative for hepatitis C but argued they were harmed by having to get tested.
Kwiatkowski is serving prison time for stealing painkillers and replacing them with saline-filled syringes tainted with his blood. He carries the hepatitis C virus.
Comments