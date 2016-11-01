News

November 1, 2016 3:28 AM

School district to pay $90K in settlement with ex-secretary

The Associated Press
BELLEVILLE, N.J.

A New Jersey school district has agreed to pay $90,000 under a settlement with a former secretary who sued alleging she was terminated due to her history of mental illness.

The Record reports (http://bit.ly/2f7WSzB ) Maria Notare received nearly $53,000 under the settlement with Belleville Public Schools.

Notare's complaint states she had a history of mental illness dating to before 2011, when she began serving as confidential secretary to former Superintendent of Schools Joseph Picardo.

Notare says Picardo made disparaging comments to other workers about her condition. She says her employment then wasn't renewed for the 2012-13 school year.

Notare says she was told she was let go due to budgetary reasons and wasn't allowed to return at a lower salary.

Picardo resigned in December 2012.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Raw video from fatal car crash in East St. Louis

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos