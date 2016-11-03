Here’s how Clinton and Trump would govern if they win Tuesday night

With less than a week remaining until Election Day, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump remain two of the most unpopular presidential candidates of all time. Each would face significant challenges the moment they take up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
History of all business and no government could complicate a Trump presidency
In business, he led companies run by his own family, operated by people he’d hired, and worked with stakeholders all aiming at the same thing, a profit. When he did work with a board of directors, he chafed, writing in his 1990 book, “Trump: Surviving at the Top,” that he “personally didn’t like answering to a board of directors.” In the White House, he’d face a Congress with its own agenda and base of power, a nation full of stakeholders with goals that often would compete with his and an operating system built to work on consensus, not autocratic rule.
Clinton’s skills would be tested from the very first minute as an embattled president
Most Americans don’t trust her. Many lawmakers vow not to work with her. One already has floated the idea of impeachment. GOP congressional investigations are likely, adding to a new FBI investigation involving her personal email system that could drag on. Her own party would pull in different directions.
