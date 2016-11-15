SIUE student protest rally for unity

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student LaShaunda Jordan founded her own video production company and a student organization focused on diversity and culture while pursuing her bachelor's degree as a nontraditional student at SIUE in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Gary Miller, a second-grade teacher at Wingate Elementary School in Shiloh, wants to show his students the kindness his second-grade teacher showed him. Miller was recently recognized with an Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award because of his connection to the students. Wingate Principal Randy Blakely nominated Miller for the award.
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.
Brig. Gen. Lenny J. Richoux of Scott Air Force Base speaks during the Belleville Veterans Day ceremony Friday. He urged everyone to thank those who have served our country, while others at the Public Square ceremony asked others to thank first responders.
Linwood Mueller, assistant chief with the East Side Fire Protection District, talks about his department's response to a fire Friday afternoon at 213 Lincolnshire on Belleville's east side. The blaze appeared to leave the home a total loss.
