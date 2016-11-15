SIUE student protest rally for unity

SIUE students held a walkout rally Tuesday calling for unity and racial equality after alleged hate incidents on campus.
edonald@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Metro-east teacher ensures every kid feels special

Gary Miller, a second-grade teacher at Wingate Elementary School in Shiloh, wants to show his students the kindness his second-grade teacher showed him. Miller was recently recognized with an Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award because of his connection to the students. Wingate Principal Randy Blakely nominated Miller for the award.

Sports

Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.

Editor's Choice Videos