Panthers' Kalil, Saints' Ingram injured in 3rd quarter

Carolina center Ryan Kalil left the Panthers' game Thursday night against New Orleans because of a shoulder injury and won't return, and Saints running back Mark Ingram left to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
Kalil, a two-time All-Pro, was injured in the third quarter. He had missed two straight games with an injury to his right shoulder. It wasn't immediately clear which shoulder was injured Thursday.
Ingram was injured that quarter on a 13-yard run when he collided with Kurt Coleman as he went down. He laid on the ground for a few seconds before walking off slowly. Later, he headed to the locker room with someone else carrying his helmet.
In addition, Carolina cornerback Leonard Johnson was questionable to return with a chest injury, while defensive end Mario Addison won't return after limping off with a right foot injury early in the fourth quarter.
Earlier in the game, Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin left briefly but returned after injuring his left shoulder.
Benjamin was been taken to the locker room early in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on his shoulder following a 19-yard reception from Cam Newton. He returned to the game with about 5:30 left in the second quarter after missing one offensive series.
