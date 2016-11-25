Mullens throws for 3 TDs; Southern Miss beats LaTech 39-24

Nick Mullens threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and sneaked in for another in his final home game as Southern Miss defeated Louisiana Tech 39-24 on Friday night.
Mullens, who sat out the last two games because of a concussion after having a 25-game starting streak end, became the Eagles' all-time touchdown passing leader with 86, passing Austin Davis (2008-11). D.J. Thompson had 135 yards receiving and two scores. Ito Smith added 127 yards rushing.
Despite the loss, Louisiana Tech (8-4, 6-2), which had already clinched the Conference USA West Division, will play in the C-USA championship game on Dec. 3.
Ryan Higgins was 21 of 27 with 244 yards passing and three interceptions after coming in with just four interceptions this season. Trent Taylor had 119 yards receiving.
Mullens threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 21 and 8 yards to Thompson with the Eagles (6-6, 4-4) taking a 23-17 halftime lead. A third Mullens TD pass, 6 yards to Korey Robertson, made 29-17 in the third quarter.
Comments