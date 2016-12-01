Nevada man, 76, dies after stranded in cold near Idaho line

Elko County sheriff's deputies have found the body of a 76-year-old Mountain City man who apparently died while walking in the cold after his pickup truck slid off the road about 10 miles south of the Idaho line.
The sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that Lee Chambers' official cause of death has not been determined but there were no signs of foul play and it's "reasonable to assume that hypothermia was a factor."
Chambers' family reported him missing Tuesday. Authorities found his white Ford F-150 pickup and his dog on Wednesday afternoon but had to suspend an air and ground search due to darkness.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://tinyurl.com/hkf6hn5) the county search and rescue crew found his body Thursday morning about three-fourths of a mile outside of Mountain City.
