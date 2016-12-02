MLB increases penalties for using banned stimulants

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:35 Two charged for shooting MetroLink rider

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:41 Car winds up in phone store lobby

2:19 Employee talks about car crashing into phone store lobby

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting

1:03 Discussing referendums asking if Collinsville officials should resign

0:47 Car crashes into lobby of phone store