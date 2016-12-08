The Latest: House OKs bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks

The Latest on bills moving through the Ohio Legislature in its final 2016 sessions (all times local):
8:00 p.m.
The Ohio House has approved a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks.
The House voted 64-29 Thursday night to pass the bill, which will be added to legislation already on its way to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Kasich opposes abortion rights but hasn't said whether he plans to sign either measure.
Ohio's proposed 20-week ban would allow for abortion in some cases to protect a woman's life and health. The Republican-controlled House voted earlier to reject a Democratic proposal to add an exception for rape and incest to the bill
Similar 20-week bans are on the books in 17 states.
4 p.m.
The Ohio Senate has approved a bill aimed at making it harder for authorities to seize assets like cash or vehicles if the owners aren't involved in criminal activity.
At issue are state forfeiture laws that are often used to seize assets that were originally taken by police during crime investigations but are sometimes the property of innocent third parties.
The bill approved Thursday would raise the standard of evidence that prosecutors must prove to keep the property, and also place the burden of proof on the government instead of the property owner.
The Senate version allows the state to seize money with a suspected criminal connection in amounts above $15,000 instead of above $25,000 as in earlier versions of the legislation.
The bill now heads back to the House.
12:00 p.m.
A bill before Oho lawmakers would make concealed weapons permit holders a protected class under employment discrimination law.
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2h0kLf9 ) gun-rights advocates back the legislation allowing permit holders who keep guns locked in their vehicles the same type of protections the Ohio Civil Rights Act provides against race, gender, age or religious discrimination.
Supporters say permit holders should be allowed to keep their guns in cars, which are private property, regardless of the location of the vehicle.
Business groups including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Manufacturers' Association oppose the bill.
The groups argue it creates new liabilities and increased uncertainty for business owners who should be able to regulate their private property as they want.
The proposal is up for a final vote Thursday.
11:45 a.m.
Lawmakers have approved legislation proposed by Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) as part of efforts to battle Ohio's addictions epidemic.
The bill that got final House and Senate Wednesday requires thousands of pharmacy technicians to be registered by the state.
About 42,000 pharmacy technicians currently work in Ohio and are subject only to employer background checks.
Other measures would allow more methadone clinics and permit the state pharmacy board to license sole medical practitioners.
The bill also expands the use of the anti-overdose drug naloxone, sold as Narcan, to schools, homeless shelters, halfway houses and treatment centers.
The legislation also would place a cap of a 90 days' worth supply on a painkiller prescription and require anyone who doesn't have that prescription filled after 30 days to get a new one.
10:15 a.m.
Ohio lawmakers have passed legislation that could provide more benefits for firefighters who get cancer as a presumed result of their work.
The measure addresses how causes of such cancer are viewed when it comes to getting benefits through workers' compensation and the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund. Under the bill, when firefighters develop cancer under certain circumstances, it would be presumed to be a result of their occupation. That could help them access more benefits.
The bill's sponsor has said about three dozen states recognize such a presumption.
Supporters say firefighters are exposed to carcinogens and chemicals and should get the support they need if that exposure leads to cancer.
The House and Senate approved the bill Wednesday, sending it on for Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) consideration.
7 a.m.
Bills that would ban abortions after 20 weeks and permit concealed weapons in more places are up for consideration by the full Ohio House as lawmakers are wrapping up their two-year session.
The House could consider the 20-week abortion ban Thursday. The ban would be added to legislation already on its way to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That so-called heartbeat bill could give Ohio one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.
The House also may vote Thursday on legislation to expand Ohio's concealed-weapons law to allow guns in places such as colleges and day cares and on private aircraft. The bill still permits those places to ban guns if they want. The Senate approved that bill Wednesday night.
