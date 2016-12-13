University of Hawaii coach takes leave for cancer treatment

The University of Hawaii says its head women's volleyball coach will take a break to undergo cancer treatment.
Coach Dave Shoji said in a press release that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few weeks ago and will be undergoing treatment. Associate head coach Jeff Hall will take over while Shoji is out.
According to the press release, Shoji waited to announce his diagnosis to avoid distracting the team. He says he told his staff and players Sunday about his decision to go on leave.
Shoji turned 70 on December 4 and has spent 42 years with the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program. He guided the team to its fourth Big West conference title in five years and their 24th-straight and 35th overall NCAA Tournament appearance.
