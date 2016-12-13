News

December 13, 2016 7:00 PM

EIU students say therapy dogs ease stress of finals week

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, Ill.

Students at Eastern Illinois University are getting relief from the stress of finals week with the help of several therapy dogs.

The Effingham Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2gxxYIF ) a group called All Things Pawsitive is bringing dogs to the campus in Charleston this week.

Students say spending time with the dogs — even for a few minutes — helps take away the edge of finals stress.

Rachel Stanevich is a freshman from Beecher. She says being with the animals "helps take your mind off of things for a while."

This is the third year the group has brought dogs to campus, free of charge.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Signs of optimism at Granite City steel mill

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos