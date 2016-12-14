Lawmakers ease zero-tolerance laws; energy fight continues

School officials would have to consider certain factors before expelling or suspending a student under softer "zero-tolerance" laws that were approved Wednesday in the Michigan Legislature, where energy and auto insurance bills were in doubt in the closing days of the term.
The main school discipline bill, which passed 107-1 in the House and went to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature, reflects a rethinking of the zero-tolerance measures that gained prominence after the mass shooting at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999.
The legislation would take effect for the next academic year and would require school administrators to consider a pupil's age, disciplinary history, the severity of the misconduct and if the behavior threatened another student or staff member's safety. Other factors would include whether the student has a disability, if a lesser punishment could address the violation and whether "restorative" meetings between the offender and a victim could help.
"In trying to make sure that we are keeping all kids safe, we went a little too far. Without giving the flexibility that schools need, you catch unintended consequences," said a bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Andy Schor of Lansing. He cited instances of kids unintentionally bringing knives or other weapons to school and being suspended or expelled.
Policies requiring at least a one-year expulsion for taking a gun to school would remain intact, or else school districts could lose federal funding.
The Michigan League for Public Policy, a Lansing-based advocacy group for the poor, issued a report this fall that found minority students are more likely to be suspended.
"Too many students were receiving drastic and even permanently detrimental punishments for minor incidents or oversights, and this change provides educators with the discretion they need to act in the best interest of all students," said league vice president Karen Holcomb-Merrill. "This also gets the state one step closer to addressing the dramatic racial disparities in relation to school expulsions and suspensions, an area we will continue to work on in the next session."
Legislators were still in session Wednesday night. They voted to change Michigan's 2008 voter-approved medical marijuana law to let landlords prohibit patients from growing or smoking the drug on residential rental property and to require that schools provide instruction in CPR and the use of defibrillators at least one time between grades 7 and 12.
The last day before the two-year term ends is Thursday.
Talks continued on a closely watched rewrite of 2008 energy laws that govern the regulation of utility giants and their competitors, require minimum amounts of renewable sources of electricity and set efficiency benchmarks. The bills remain pending in the House, where majority Republicans were at odds despite the GOP governor's support for the legislation.
GOP leaders in recent days also have revived a plan to address medical costs in Michigan's auto no-fault insurance system. The new legislation, which is scaled back significantly from a version that cleared the Republican-led Senate in 2015, would create a statewide fraud authority and cap reimbursement for family attendant care for people catastrophically injured in crashes at 56 hours a week. Insurance officials said the "reasonable limitations" would not prevent people from accessing non-family care during other hours.
"Family members providing care is a great thing. But it was never intended for them to be providing 24-7 care," said Lori Conarton, spokeswoman for the Insurance Institute of Michigan.
The bill also would cap at $400,000 medical benefits for people injured in accidents who do not have auto insurance. The assigned claims plan initially largely covered pedestrians and bicyclists, but the benefits have increasingly aided passengers injured while riding in uninsured vehicles.
Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault, said limiting the benefits "would be hurting the most vulnerable auto accident survivors in this state — children and seniors. I just can't see how anyone would think that is a good idea."
