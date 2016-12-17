Vancouver Clinic's first woman physician to retire

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome Pause

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

2:41 Wilborn family's faith helps them battle cancer

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa