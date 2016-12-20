Smog chokes China cities, grounding flights, closing roads

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark Pause

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

3:42 Woman becomes viral phenomenon by posting that her body is just fine, thanks

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

1:29 O'Fallon freshman bowls perfect game despite missing an arm