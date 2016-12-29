News

December 29, 2016 8:41 AM

Fargo diocese sues over federal health care requirements

The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

The Diocese of Fargo and other Catholic employers in North Dakota have filed a federal lawsuit opposing federal health care coverage requirements that include abortion and gender-changing surgeries.

The diocese and the Catholic Benefits Association say the coverage requirements conflict with the Catholic faith.

In a statement, Bishop John Folda says the Catholic Church does not discriminate based on orientation, but it should have the freedom to make faith-based coverage decisions.

The association said Pope Francis has reiterated that Catholic teachings oppose abortion and theories that gender is alterable.

