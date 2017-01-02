Columbus Blue Jackets fan 'Dancing Kevin' loses 160 pounds

1:13 It's a girl! First local baby of the new year born at St. Elizabeth's Pause

2:06 How to pick the best top-water lure

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

0:44 Lebanon public library plans expansion

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

1:12 Blues coach Ken Hitchcock talks about Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

0:54 How much water should you drink?

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man