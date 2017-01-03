Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pros on how to lose weight

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:54 Ameren Illinois prepares for winter heating season

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

0:50 Built by Battle designed to motivate you

1:12 Blues coach Ken Hitchcock talks about Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

0:54 How much water should you drink?

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa