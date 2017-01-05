Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 years in prison

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner Pause

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

2:27 'Thelma Lou' from The Andy Griffith Show turns 90

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:29 Looking for family fun? Eckert's Belleville now offers ice skating

1:51 After 40 years, Roger Mueller still a presence for Maroons