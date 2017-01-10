US warns of unusual cybersecurity flaw in heart devices

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

0:37 Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

2:15 Former Blues captain makes his first trip back to St. Louis with the Bruins