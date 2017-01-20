News

January 20, 2017 2:11 AM

Funds to train workers in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia

The Associated Press
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Marshall University is receiving a $1.3 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to train community health workers in coal counties in eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia announced the grant in a news release Thursday for the Marshall University Research Corporation.

He says a team from Marshall will help train more than two dozen new community health workers.

Participating health care partners are in Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky, Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio, and Clay, Harrison, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Uber and Lyft driver talks about appeal of working for companies

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos