The Latest: LA police union agrees with DA on shooting probe

2:00 Lindenwood senior receives Martin Luther King Jr. Award Pause

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia

1:28 Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires