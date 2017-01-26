Medical malpractice lawsuit tossed out

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

1:17 Unrest in Ferguson, Mo., inspires artist's work

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa