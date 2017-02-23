New case of whooping cough in Lexington, 11 cases in all

Health officials in Lexington say another case of whooping cough has been confirmed at a Lexington school, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 11.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said on Wednesday that the new case is at Veterans Park Elementary School. The previous cases were confirmed at Clays Mill Elementary School.
The agency says any high-risk students, such as those with weakened immune systems, who were exposed to the illness should take preventive antibiotics.
Officials say any students with symptoms of pertussis should see a physician for an evaluation even if they have been vaccinated.
Early symptoms of the illness are similar to a common cold and include runny nose, sneezing and coughing. The coughing typically gets worse over time, coming in uncontrollable bursts.
