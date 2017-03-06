Ballard named Kentucky's public health epidemiologist

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

0:31 Emergency responders tend to a crash with injuries at Illinois 159

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

0:21 Wichita Shockers take down Illinois State in MVC Tournament

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes