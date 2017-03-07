2 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Naples

Two people had to be taken to a hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Naples.
Fire Chief Chris Pond tells The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2n9qY8k ) carbon monoxide levels inside the single-family home were dangerously high at nearly 1,000 parts per million on Monday afternoon — levels that could have been deadly.
Officials say they had to help one person out of the home.
A man and a woman who live in the home were hospitalized. Their conditions weren't immediately known.
Officials say the home has been ventilated. The residents had been using propane inside the home, but officials don't yet know for what purpose.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning.
Comments