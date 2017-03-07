The Latest: Pelosi says no vote until cost of GOP bill known

0:33 Allegiant Air Punta Gorda/Fort Myers flight giveaway Pause

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:23 Belleville names new alderman

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton