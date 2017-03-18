News

March 18, 2017 11:47 AM

South Burlington police to hold forum on heroin

The Associated Press
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

The South Burlington Police Department is holding a community forum on heroin and heroin addiction.

The event takes place April 20 at the South Burlington High School.

The first half of the forum will provide some basic information about heroin and heroin addiction and how it's affecting South Burlington.

The second half will be a question and answer session with a panel of professionals, including a doctor, mental health professional, school superintendent and police and fire department members.

