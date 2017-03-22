Maine GOP rep: health overhaul must protect rural, elderly

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:16 Holton Meats employees go on strike, picket around the clock

0:44 Belleville tightens rules for thrift shops

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

3:17 O'Fallon alderman wants to be mayor