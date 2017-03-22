Maine GOP rep: health overhaul must protect rural, elderly

Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin says he's making the case for any replacement of the Affordable Care Act to include protection for rural families and the elderly.
Poliquin, a Republican, met with President Donald Trump about the issue on Tuesday. He says the replacement plan needs increased benefits for people who are nearing retirement and those living in rural areas.
Poliquin also wants an increase in tax credits to help rural and elderly people purchase health insurance.
He says he's concerned the current health care legislation will have a negative impact on people who are nearing retirement but are not yet on Medicare. However, he also says he believes the Affordable Care Act is "failing."
Republican leaders have said the House of Representatives will consider the health care bill on Thursday.
