Trump budget dismays families hit by opioid addiction crisis

FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Kraig Moss plays a song for attendees as they wait in line before the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of a campaign stop at the Signature Flight Hangar at Port-Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. "He promised me, in honor of my son, that he was going to combat the ongoing heroin epidemic," Moss said of a January 2016 presidential campaign interaction with Trump. Trump's budget proposal released Tuesday, May 23, 2017, weakens insurance coverage for drug addiction treatment and cuts back funding for research and prevention programs. John Minchillo, File AP Photo