Washington young woman overcomes odds to become a mother

In this Feb. 1, 2017, photo, Gloria Chueca Puerto-Mendoza holds her baby Lola Luz in UW Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit in Seattle. Puerto-Mendoza was 18 when doctors first told her it would be difficult for her to ever get pregnant. Since childhood, she had suffered from endometriosis, a disease in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside it. Ruptured cysts wreaked havoc on her system. She’d had six surgeries to help relieve the pain. The Seattle Times via AP Erika Schultz