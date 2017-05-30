The Latest: Ex-dictator Noriega's remains cremated in Panama

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 O'Fallon Township High School class of 2017 reflects on graduation Pause 2:33 9-year-old heads to gymnastics nationals for third time 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 2:08 Is cursive still relevant? 3:03 Nashville baseball coach after super-sectional loss 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:11 Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record 2:50 She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history 1:58 JV's Bar & Grill has served Waterloo for 32 years 1:32 Potential record-breaking baseball game ends Memorial Day morning Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Manuel Noriega, who was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989, died late Monday at age 83. While in power, Noriega ordered the deaths of those who opposed him and had a complicated relationship with the United States. Alexa Ard McClatchy

