Group: 504 Californians got life-ending prescriptions

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015 file photo, Debbie Ziegler, mother of Brittany Maynard, speaks to the media after the passage of legislation, which would allow terminally ill patients to legally end their lives, at the state Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. The law passed in California after 29-year-old Maynard, who was dying from brain cancer, had to move to Oregon in 2014 so she could end her life. Her husband, Dan Diaz, said Maynard would be happy to see others like her don’t have to leave her home state to get relief. Carl Costas AP Photo