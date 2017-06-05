News

June 05, 2017 8:17 AM

Ohio village runs out of space for medical marijuana growers

The Associated Press
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio

A central Ohio village that embraced potential medical marijuana business while some other communities rejected it saw such interest from prospective growers that it has run out of space for that sector.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2s8Ryon ) reports that possible growers have contracts for four lots for cannabis cultivation in an industrial park in Johnstown, 20 miles northeast of Columbus, and the fifth contract is in the works.

Village Manager Jim Lenner says the growers agree that if they're licensed by the state, they'll buy the property and build multimillion-dollar cultivation facilities. Most of those would-be growers are seeking a permit that would let them cultivate up to 25,000 square feet.

The state plans to approve a dozen of those permits and a dozen more permits for much smaller cultivation areas.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away.

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away. 0:57

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away.
Little Peek Boutique gives you a glimpse of your baby before they're born 1:21

Little Peek Boutique gives you a glimpse of your baby before they're born
Belleville Brew & Que Festival 1:10

Belleville Brew & Que Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos