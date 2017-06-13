News

June 13, 2017 9:37 AM

Report: More kids going without health coverage in Maine

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A new report says the percentage of Maine children without health care coverage grew 50 percent in Maine during a five-year period that coincided with tightened Medicaid eligibility guidelines and the governor's decision not to expand Medicaid.

Neither of those actions by the LePage administration affected coverage for children, but child welfare advocates believe children nonetheless went off the Medicaid rolls when their parents lost coverage.

The report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation on Tuesday indicates Maine and North Dakota were the only states to see increasing numbers of children without insurance from 2010 to 2015. The report contends 14,000 Maine children were without coverage.

The governor's office contends it's the parents' responsibility, not the state's, to ensure children are receiving health care for which they're eligible.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license 1:38

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license
Belleville girl competes on Food Network 2:13

Belleville girl competes on Food Network
Double shooting worries friends, neighbors 0:58

Double shooting worries friends, neighbors

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos