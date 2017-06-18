News

June 18, 2017 11:36 PM

China bans more deadly synthetic opioids, including U-47700

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China has announced it is banning a deadly synthetic opioid called U-47700 and three other synthetic drugs.

In China, U-47700 has until now been a legal alternative to fentanyl and potent derivatives like carfentanil. Its usage has been growing among U.S. opioid addicts.

Last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration listed U-47700 in the category of the most dangerous drugs it regulates, saying it was associated with dozens of fatalities, mostly in New York and North Carolina. Some of the pills taken from Prince's estate after the musician's overdose death last year contained U-47700.

Deng Ming, deputy director of the National Narcotics Control Commission, said the drugs would be added to China's list of controlled substances as of July 1.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders 1:42

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders
Amy Richter is the new CEO, president of Hospice of Southern Illinois 1:19

Amy Richter is the new CEO, president of Hospice of Southern Illinois
Workers collect hazardous materials at Swansea drop-off event 0:14

Workers collect hazardous materials at Swansea drop-off event

View More Video