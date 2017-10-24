News

$1.4 million in grants announced to fight bat disease

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 9:53 AM

HOUSTON

A public-private partnership is granting nearly $1.4 million to test treatments to halt a disease threatening the nation's bat population.

The white-nose syndrome fungus, first detected in New York state in 2006, has spread to 31 states and five Canadian provinces. Texas and Nebraska are the most recent states infected.

The grants announced Tuesday in Houston include more than $320,000 to Texas Tech University and Bat Conservation International to assess whether specific microclimate conditions can be manipulated to minimize the disease. It attacks hibernating bats and is responsible for killing more than 6 million bats over the past decade.

The partnership called the Bats for the Future Fund includes the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Shell Oil and Southern Co.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 9-year-old with rare disease needs your help

    Alex Sims, 9, is suffering from IPEX syndrome. A fundraiser will be held Oct. 29 at the American Legion, 201 Eilee Road Belleville, from noon to 6 p.m.

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help 1:32

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help
Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder
Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder 2:01

Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder

View More Video