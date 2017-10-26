News

Ravens QB Flacco hurt on tackle by Dolphins

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 9:23 PM

BALTIMORE

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco received a concussion from a late hit to the head in Thursday night's game against Miami.

Flacco had slid onto the turf when he has hit high by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso. Flacco's helmet was ripped from his head, and he appeared woozy upon getting to his feet.

Several players from each team shoved one another in the wake of the play, which occurred late in the first half.

Alonso was called for unnecessary roughness. Flacco was taken from the field and put under concussion protocol. By halftime, he was ruled out.

Flacco went 10 for 15 for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Mallett came in and threw for a score to put Baltimore up 20-0.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope

    After President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency Thursday, a metro-east family who lost their daughter to a heroin overdose is hoping his proclamation will prompt policy and legislation changes.

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope 1:20

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope
Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 1:23

Parent Teacher Tools going out of business
Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. 3:01

Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house.

View More Video