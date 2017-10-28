Blindness doesn't hold back assistant public defender

In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 photo, Luzerne County Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Fernandes poses for a picture in the conference room of the public defenders office in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Fernandes has come to expect personal questions from her juvenile clients when they realize she is blind. The 28-year-old Kingston resident assures their often embarrassed parents she is not offended by such probing because demystifying her life shows others a blind person can thrive independently. The Citizens' Voice via AP Sean McKeag