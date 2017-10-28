Pennsylvania family fights to help child with rare disease

In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, SpiriTrust Lutheran nurse Susan McElwee holds up a sac of replacement enzymes as she and Trish Kisielnicki watch Sean Kisielnicki point out various artwork in the hallway of his Hopewell Township, Pa., home. Hunter syndrome has unleashed an army against Sean Kisielnicki, from autism to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to sensory processing disorder. York Daily Record via AP Chris Dunn