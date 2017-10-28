News

Georgians urged to drop off unused prescription medications

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 4:04 AM

ATLANTA

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to collect unused or expired prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 14th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. There will be sites throughout the state to collect drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The aim of the event is to help people get rid of potentially dangerous drugs in an effort to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

During the last take-back event in April, people in Georgia turned over 9,635 pounds of drugs.

There is a tool to help find drop-off locations on the DEA's website.

Additionally, there are drop boxes at law enforcement agencies around the state that collect drugs on an ongoing basis, not just on the take-back days.

