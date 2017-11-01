News

Alaska college revives certified nursing assistant program

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:05 AM

SOLDOTNA, Alaska

Kenai Peninsula College again is offering a certified nursing assistant program after struggling to meet the state's Board of Nurses requirements for instructors.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the six-credit course was brought back for the fall semester and was filled to capacity at 10 students.

Kenai Peninsula College Certified Nursing Assistant Program Adjunct Instructor and Kenai River Campus Student Clinic Coordinator Audrey Standerfer says the spring course already has four students going through preregistration.

After receiving approval, Standerfer began preparing plans for the class which guides students toward meeting all the state requirements for becoming a certified nursing assistant.

A certified nursing assistant is different from a nurse in that they cannot administer medication. They act as assistants to nurses by providing more intimate, personal care to patients.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility'

    O'Fallon Township High School students will present the fall play 'Sense and Sensibility,' by Jane Austen, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at Milburn Auditorium, 650 Milburn School Rd. in O'Fallon.

OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility'

OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility' 1:16

OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility'
Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights
Demolition of Belleville swimming pool 1:40

Demolition of Belleville swimming pool

View More Video