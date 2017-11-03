News

Man says he found his father dead in bed at nursing home

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:11 AM

SODUS, N.Y.

A western New York nursing home is under investigation after a man reported finding his father dead in bed.

Dave Tuper tells WHEC-TV in Rochester that his 80-year-old father Wayne suffered from dementia and his family decided in September to take him to the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wayne County.

The son says he went to visit his father two weeks after dropping him off at the nursing home and found him dead in his bed. Dave Tuper says he alerted the nursing staff and was told that they already knew he had passed away but hadn't notified his family.

The son filed a complaint with the state Department of Health, which has launched an investigation.

The father's death certificate says he died from cardiac arrest.

The nursing home's administrator and owners aren't commenting.

