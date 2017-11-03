69 Marines hospitalized in California E. Coli outbreak

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and seniors. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnuck’s, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks.