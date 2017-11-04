Equine facility fosters healing atmosphere with horsemanship

In a Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 photo, Abby Glenn, a student of Solid Ground Equine Assisted Therapy, pets the nose of Cash, a therapy horse, at the Griffith Ranch in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The therapeutic horseback-riding program that started operating in mid-September in Klamath Falls is providing a calming environment for riders diagnosed with developmental and other disabilities.

The Herald and News via AP

Brittany Hosea-Small