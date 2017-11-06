Sorrow, heartache, hope: Eyes of homeless offer hint of life

Moi Williams, 59, poses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Williams, who has been homeless for four years, said he is comfortable sleeping on the street. "I'm not bothering nobody. I'm not being bothered." The homeless are easy to pass by on the street. It's harder when you look into their eyes. Their gazes hint at lost promise or a glimmer of hope. Some are sad, some placid, others haunting. Behind each person is a story that however vague offers some glimpse into their lives. Jae C. Hong AP Photo