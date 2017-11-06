News

Los Angeles Zoo's old Indian rhinoceros euthanized

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 7:06 PM

LOS ANGELES

A 48-year-old Indian rhinoceros that had survived skin cancer has been euthanized at the Los Angeles Zoo.

A zoo statement says the female rhinoceros named Randa was euthanized Monday due to signs of declining health including loss of appetite, difficulty moving and indications of kidney failure.

The zoo says Randa was the oldest Indian rhinoceros within zoos worldwide and had drawn attention to the plight of her species.

Randa was born on Oct. 5, 1969, in Basel, Switzerland, and arrived at the Los Angeles Zoo on Nov. 22, 1974, from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

In 2009, she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma under her horn. A team of human doctors and veterinarians removed the horn, and after radiation treatments she was declared in remission in 2011.

