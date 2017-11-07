News

Ex-player's NFL concussion payment would go to restitution

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 7:01 AM

CLEVELAND

If former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Reggie Rucker gets money from a potential settlement between the NFL and athletes who suffered concussions, he'll have to use it to pay restitution for stealing from his nonviolence nonprofit groups.

Rucker's attorney previously said the 70-year-old intends to pay restitution using whatever payment he might get from a class-action settlement in the concussions matter. Cleveland.com reports a federal judge recently made that an order.

Rucker was sentenced last year to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $110,000 for using the charities' money to pay gambling debts and personal expenses. Part of his NFL pension payments also are being garnished for restitution.

His attorney blamed Rucker's actions on a gambling addiction caused by football-related brain injuries. Prosecutors scoffed at that argument.

