News

Despite problems, Louisburg couple welcomes 4 babies

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 10:25 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

A couple from Louisburg is celebrating four Christmas miracles.

Kaitlin and Josh Hartman are preparing to bring home four healthy babies from Overland Park Regional Medical Center next month.

The Kansas City Star reports the three girls and one boy were born Nov. 17. Doctors say they are remarkably healthy for quadruplets.

The Hartmans used fertility treatments because Kaitlin was told a hormone imbalance made it unlikely she would get pregnant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She spent 67 days in bed with her feet raised above her head. Josh Hartman said they heard a lot of negative statistics about the chances of all four children being born, or being healthy, but their faith kept them going.

Family and friends have created a support group to help when Teagan, Ainsley, Sadie and Braylon go home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law key provisions that require prescribers to check Prescription Monitoring Program.

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law
Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville
Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

View More Video