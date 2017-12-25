Despite problems, Louisburg couple welcomes 4 babies

A couple from Louisburg is celebrating four Christmas miracles.
Kaitlin and Josh Hartman are preparing to bring home four healthy babies from Overland Park Regional Medical Center next month.
The Kansas City Star reports the three girls and one boy were born Nov. 17. Doctors say they are remarkably healthy for quadruplets.
The Hartmans used fertility treatments because Kaitlin was told a hormone imbalance made it unlikely she would get pregnant.
Never miss a local story.
She spent 67 days in bed with her feet raised above her head. Josh Hartman said they heard a lot of negative statistics about the chances of all four children being born, or being healthy, but their faith kept them going.
Family and friends have created a support group to help when Teagan, Ainsley, Sadie and Braylon go home.
Comments